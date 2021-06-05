Hundreds of Trump fans line NC streets as former president says he is ‘just getting started’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people gathered in Greenville Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of former President Donald Trump who was in town to speak at the North Carolina GOP Convention.

Trump fans and counter-protesters lined the streets all day long, anxious to hear the former President’s message, some hoping it would be another run for the presidency.

“Whenever he wants to run I’d vote for him because I believe he does put America first,” said Andrew Colville, a Goldsboro resident

Protesters hoped for a message of inclusion with a focus on marginalized communities.

“We need there to be a big change in police, in the government and in general for women’s rights and abortion rights,” said Eliza Norman of Greenville.

Those who are undecided said they just hoped to hear something that represented them from either side of the political line.

“What are their answers — Trump or Biden — for all these problems that we’re having? How can you keep us safe and make sure that my little cousins, my sons and daughters aren’t going to get shot,” said Davone Dixon, a Greenville resident

The president spoke for more than an hour at the convention. He shared his frustrations with current Biden policies, endorsing N.C. Congressman Ted Budd’s U.S. Senate run and expressing his admiration for the people of North Carolina.

“It’s great to be back in Greenville with so many proud North Carolina people who love our country, support our military, respect our police, honor our flag and always put America first,” said Trump.

Despite speaking for more than an hour, he remained relatively hush about what’s potentially to come for himself in 2024.

“Our movement is far from over in fact it is just getting started,” said Trump.

During the convention, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump announced she would not be running for the Senate, instead focusing on her young children.

In response to the GOP convention the Democratic National Committee released this statement:

“More than 400,000 dead Americans, millions of jobs lost, and recklessly dangerous rhetoric is apparently not enough for Republicans to break with a loser president who cost them the White House, Senate, and House. While Republicans embrace Donald Trump’s toxic record and divisiveness, voters remember what Republican control of Washington looked like: massive giveaways for corporations and incompetence that exacerbated the worst pandemic in 100 years. On the other hand, voters see that President Biden and Democrats’ leadership is spurring a record economic recovery and a return to normalcy.”