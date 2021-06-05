Hundreds of Trump supporters turn out as former president speaks at NC Republican convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Hundreds showed up Saturday before Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Party’s annual convention in North Carolina.

Trump won North Carolina’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020.

Starting around 8 p.m. the former president addressed more than 1,200 convention-goers Saturday in Greenville.

The speech signals a more public phase of his post-presidency, even as Trump considers whether to run again in 2024.

There were many people with pro-Trump signs and t-shirts lining the roads around the Greenville Convention Center ahead of Trump’s speech.

Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision.

During his speech Saturday evening, Trump endorsed Ted Budd of Winston-Salem for the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is from Wilmington, announced that “for now” she would not run for U.S. Senate from North Carolina.

The state party hopes Trump can help Republicans retake control of the U.S. House in the upcoming midterms.

Many said they were excited to hear Trump’s message.

“Well, I’m hoping that Trump comes back and if not at least somebody with the same convictions that I have,” said one supporter, who would not provide a name.

Trump’s appearance comes as the North Carolina Democratic Party planned its own “Day of Action” on Saturday. The Democrats will use in-person door-knocking and phone banks to promote what they describe as President Joe Biden’s successful early-term agenda.