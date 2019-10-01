Hungry yet? NC State Fair announces 34 new foods to try at this year’s fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you like meat, cheese and things that have been deep-fried – you’re in luck.
The North Carolina State Fair released its list of 34 new foods for this year’s event.
The 34 new foods range from the relatively healthy – such as Cool Runnings Jamaican’s jerk chicken rice bowl – to the not-so-healthy, like nearly everything else on the list.
Some of the foods that will surely be the talk of the fair include a Reese’s Donut, pumpkin spice hushpuppies, roasted pumpkin spice corn, a “Crack-n-Cheese” stuffed turkey leg, candied apple hushpuppy with Cheerwine sugar glas, and a red velvet cheese enchilada funnel cake.
There is also “The Chickenator,” a fried chicken breast between cinnamon buns, topped with pepper jack cheese and bacon, and honey sauce.
To check out the full list (and see all the pictures), click here.
The 2019 North Carolina State Fair runs from Oct. 17-27. Click here for more information on this year’s fair.
