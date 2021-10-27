Huntersville native Luke Combs to headline 55th Annual Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Luke Combs, the Huntersville, North Carolina, native who has taken the country music world by storm in recent years, has been chosen as one of the headliners for the 55th Annual Country Music Awards on Nov. 10 hosted by Luke Bryan.

The CMA press said Wednesday morning that Combs, along with Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown will be its featured headliners.

Combs is the reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and a three-time nominee this year. He is up for the CMA’s biggest award, Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year for ‘Forever After All’, and again for Male Vocalist of the Year.

On Instagram, Combs wrote “Wow, what an amazing thing to wake up to,” when learning of his nominations.

The CMA held its first awards show in 1967, with it being broadcasted for the first time in 1968. It is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern.