Hurricane Dorian rips away large part of Outer Banks pier

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The forceful winds of Hurricane Dorian left no part of the Outer Banks untouched on Friday.

A portion of the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills washed away in the storm, according to a post on their Facebook.

Video from Cliff Dunn in the Outer Banks shows a large section of the pier missing.

Dunn was heading towards the beach to check on his own property when he spotted the damage to the pier.

Pier officials announced Saturday that nearly half of the pier was torn away.

The pier was 700 feet long, but about 300 feet was torn away. Officials said they now have 312 feet of “usable pier.”

Pieces of the pier were washing up on the beach from the Atlantic Ocean.

