Hurricane Isaias making landfall on northern Andros Island, impacts for central NC early next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Isaias is making landfall on northern Andros Island, and will then approach the southeast coast of Florida later today and into Sunday. As of 11 a.m., Isaias’ maximum sustained winds are at 80 mph, with Isaias moving northwest at 12 mph.

Isaias is forecast to be a tropical storm when it approaches the North Carolina coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with winds around 60 to 70 mph.

The latest track update as of 11 a.m. Saturday is still quite close to the previous track and has Isaias shifting slightly to the east when over North Carolina Monday night into Tuesday. This shift was not a significant one and it doesn’t undo the westward shifts earlier in the day Friday. Wind and rain in central North Carolina are expected Monday night into Tuesday now, as opposed to early forecasts of Monday afternoon.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane Warnings, Hurricane Watches, as well as Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for the east coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory said Isaias, still a Category 1 hurricane, and is forecast to remain a hurricane through Sunday. Slow weakening is expected to begin later on Monday.

CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein said Isaias will more than likely be moving more than 20 mph when it reaches North Carolina. In comparison, Hurricane Florence was traveling at 6 mph when it made landfall at Wrightsville Beach in September 2018.

Central North Carolina can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain with 30 to 50 mph winds Monday evening into Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of the Bahamas.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

More headlines from CBS17.com: