Hurricane-level flooding seen in NC town as rainy week continues

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville experienced hurricane-level flooding Tuesday as rain drenched the Cape Fear region and many parts of southeastern North Carolina.

Reports from the National Weather Service say Jefferson, Canal and South Madison Streets all had to close and high water was reported downtown.

The emergency manager said in some spots the flooding was worse than after Hurricane Florence.

Flash flood warnings from earlier this evening have now expired.

The police building was also struck by lightning.

A big thank you to Chis Cawley in Whiteville for these pictures of flooding from an intense and stationary thunderstorm this evening. Over 5 inches of rain fell. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/AQ8gd6hc23 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) June 17, 2020

The National Weather Service reported the heaviest rain in the region fell in Whiteville, where more than five inches of rain caused significant flooding.

