Hurricane preparedness week: Make sure you have a supply kit packed and ready to go

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane season is right around the corner and now is the time to review your plan and prepare.

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina. The National Weather Service is highlighting different topics each day to help you get prepared for a storm.

Tuesday’s topic is about creating a supply kit that you can grab and go within 15 minutes of any disaster.

Corey Davis, applied climatologist at the climate office in North Carolina, says this will save you time and stress when an evacuation is in order. Make sure supplies are enough to get you and your family through three to four days.

“A good thing to do right now as you and your family are inside your home is to sit down and put together some checklists. This could be a list of medicines you are taking, prescriptions that you might need,” Davis said.

The National Weather Service recommends having a 30-day supply of medicines, a battery-powered radio, and flashlights. Also, make sure you add batteries, chargers, and a radio in case you lose electricity.

Hurricane season begins in June and runs through the end of November. Forecasters are calling for an “active” season and predict 18 to 20 named storms. There were 18 named storms in 2019.

“Sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic are above normal right now and this is a trend that goes back almost two decades, well into the 90s,” Davis said, “that’s why we have had more active seasons since then.”

Hurricane Dorian in 2019 was the 35th storm in North Carolina history, dating back to 1851.

The National Weather Service is also urging families to prepare for hurricane-force winds. Highs winds from tropical storms and hurricanes can last up to 24 hours. Tropical storm winds (39 to 73 mph) can toss around debris and cause significant damage.

“Because you can have winds lasting that long, that increases the overall hazard,” Davis said.

Take note of where large trees are around your home. This may be the time that you need to trim branches and cut down large trees.

“During a storm, you want to stay away from any rooms with large windows and big trees outside. If you can, you should also take shelter in the interior part of your home and on the lowest level,” Davis said.

The National Weather Service says to secure objects around your home. Hurricane-force winds can toss around debris, bring down power lines, and trees.

