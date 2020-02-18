I-40 east closed after tractor-trailer hauling about 40 cows crashes in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.
At about 3:20 a.m., a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway.
Highway Patrol confirms the truck was hauling about 40 cattle to Kentucky for processing.
The driver told troopers a deer ran into the road and he lost control.
Crews are still working to get the animals out of the truck. All were still inside as of 7:30 a.m.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said some died in the crash. It is unclear how many survived.
Emergency management and a Forsyth County animal rescue team are helping.
The driver was not injured.
All lanes of traffic are closed near the Clemmonsville Road exit.
Traffic is being redirected onto South Frontage Road.
Police say it is unknown how long it could take to clear the road.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find another route.
