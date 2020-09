WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Sunday afternoon crash closed I-40 West, north of Wilmington near Exit 408, for more than 90 minutes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. NCDOT was recommending drivers take a detour to get back on the interstate.

The highway reopened around 5:20 p.m., but officials said traffic back-ups remained in the area.

