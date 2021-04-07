I-95 south closed in Robeson County until Saturday for emergency repairs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Interstate 95 south is closed in Robeson County for emergency repairs, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
A void formed underground where I-95 south crosses Boyce Road and was discovered during a routine bridge inspection, NCDOT said. The void is under a section of asphalt roadway connected to the concrete deck spanning Boyce Road. A cause has not been determined.
Southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 10 to use U.S. 301 and re-entering at Exit 7. Drivers should expect delays, according to NCDOT.
Crews will be working around the clock in rotating shifts to complete the repairs, including adding reinforced steel sheeting and backfill of rock and dirt, and re-paving the road, NCDOT said.
NCDOT expects the road to be reopened by Saturday.