I-95 south closed in Robeson County until Saturday for emergency repairs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Interstate 95 south is closed in Robeson County for emergency repairs, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A void formed underground where I-95 south crosses Boyce Road and was discovered during a routine bridge inspection, NCDOT said. The void is under a section of asphalt roadway connected to the concrete deck spanning Boyce Road. A cause has not been determined.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 10 to use U.S. 301 and re-entering at Exit 7. Drivers should expect delays, according to NCDOT.

Courtesy: Google Maps

Crews will be working around the clock in rotating shifts to complete the repairs, including adding reinforced steel sheeting and backfill of rock and dirt, and re-paving the road, NCDOT said.

NCDOT expects the road to be reopened by Saturday.