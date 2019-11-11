‘I about fell over’: NC veteran wins Cash 5 jackpot worth more than $270,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One Greensboro veteran will be enjoying his Veterans Day after winning more than $270,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Thursday, 70-year-old Army veteran Ernest Dodson stopped at Sons of Nie on Summit Avenue in Greensboro and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that night.

It wasn’t until Friday morning that he realized his luck.

“I about fell over,” Dodson said. “I saw that I got one, two, and then all of the numbers. I couldn’t believe it.”

That same day he rushed to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $195,757 after taxes.

“I’m tickled to death that I can be debt-free,” Dodson said. “I’m going to pay off my car and my house. I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches.”

