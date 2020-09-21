“I am scared”: NC COVID-weary teacher prepares will instead of lesson plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When many teachers Sunday were preparing their lesson plans for the week, Stacey Bell, a teacher at Blair Elementary school, says she was preparing different paperwork.
“On a Sunday, when I am usually preparing lessons plans, I have been preparing my will and last living testament,” Bell said in a Facebook post Sunday. “So I have spent the day working on my will not lesson plans, not recorded video lessons, not grading work. I have spent my day planning and organizing my death not my classroom. That’s how scared I am.”
Bell was dramatic in her concerns over COVID-19 and the chances of the virus spreading at school. She is fiercely opposed to students returning to school full-time for in-person instruction, also known as Plan A, an option Governor Roy Cooper announced last week for grades K-5.
New Hanover County Board of Education members are expected to discuss whether to go with Plan A Monday night.
“The numbers do not lie,” Bell said in her post. “We are not ready. Teachers have not been asked their opinion or advice.”
Bell went on to say “I am not prepared. We have not been giving (sic) any supplies to keep ourselves healthy or our students. I am confused. Why are we in such a rush to expose our children to a deadly incurable disease?”
Bell tagged Dr. Charles Foust, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools in her Facebook post. While he did not comment on her post, a statement was sent to the WECT newsroom in response to Mrs. Bell’s concerns.
