BELMONT, N.C. (WJZY) – The husband of a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver says the driver, who did not stop, had no remorse.

“She had this infectious laugh, giggle, smile,” said Sean Beaty of his wife, Christian. “She just made everybody else happy whenever she was around.”

Just months ago, 22-year-old Christian Beaty and her husband, Sean, bought their first house in Belmont.

Christian’s husband says his wife was dreaming of becoming a mom.

“We wanted to have a family together, and she was going to be such a great mom, and I can’t do any of that now,” said Sean Beaty.

He’s so distraught over what happened Saturday night.

“I was the last one to cross the street,” said Sean Beaty.

Sean, Christian, her mother, and stepfather were all walking back from Christian’s uncle’s birthday party.

They were on Catawba Street near the Adams Bluff neighborhood and had just crossed the road.

Sean says a dark-colored pickup truck with big, off-road tires clipped him, knocking him over.

“That’s when I saw it swerve back and peel out, but there was no brake lights, there was no screeching like it tried to stop, it just flew down,” said Sean Beaty.









The family couldn’t find Christian.

“The next thing I know, her stepdad is calling out, ‘Where’s Christian? Where’s Christian?’ And we find her in a bush, and he pulls her out. I call 9-1-1, and he’s starting CPR,” said Sean Beaty.

They couldn’t save Christian.

“I feel like I can’t move, I can’t breathe, I can’t eat,” said Beaty.

He says there’s no way the driver didn’t know they hit someone.

“The person’s going to get caught; it’s just a matter of time,” said Beaty.

Police are asking businesses and people living along Main Street, McLeod Avenue, and E. Catawba Street to dig through surveillance video from around 9:30 Saturday night.

Contact detectives if you know anything about a dark-colored pickup with big, off-road tires in that area Saturday night.