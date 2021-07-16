GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The fourth day of the trial against Charles Eubanks, the man accused of attempting to kill his wife with a hammer, began with his eldest daughter testifying.

FOX 46 will not disclose her name, air her testimony, or show her picture in accordance with the judge’s rules. The 17-year-old was 15 on the day of the incident August 25, 2019.

She told the jury she has a 14-year-old sister. They share the same parents but on Thursday FOX 46 found out Eubanks also has a son from another relationship.

The daughter spoke in a poised manner saying on the night in question she came downstairs from her room to get a drink of water and found her dad somewhat on his hands and knees “breathing heavy” in the living room. Her mother, Melanie was also there.

At that point, the daughter said, “Mom said go pack a bag and I know that means we have to leave.” She testified leaving on other occasions and staying at hotels or her aunt’s.

Then while packing she “heard mom screaming” came back downstairs and saw Eubanks “beating her with a hammer on the loveseat.” She told the jury she was terrified. Her mom was screaming and, “Asking God for help.” The daughter then relayed going around the back of the couch to see “What was going on,” which prompted Eubanks to get off her mother and come after her with a hammer in his hand.

After running out the garage door she heard her mother yelling out the front door. They tried going to two neighbors’ houses but eventually hid in bushes, called 911, and waited for police to arrive.

Melanie Eubanks testified next confirming what FOX 46 learned earlier this week; that she was a podiatrist and answering what we wondered – was she still married to Charles Eubanks? She referred to him as ex-husband and in the process of getting divorced. She said they got married in 2007 or 2008. Overall there were “Some good times, a lot of bad times.”

She had gotten a restraining order in 2018 because, ”He was acting very violent multiple times,” and then told the jury in 2014 Eubanks pushed her and broke her wrist. She kept this a secret until after reporting the instant matter.

When the restraining order expired, she thought he had changed, that he was “acting nicer,” got another job, and didn’t have anywhere to go, so she let him come back home.

The night of the incident Melanie said she was on the couch sleeping when Eubanks woke her telling her not to say a word. He had a hammer but she thought it was a gun. She tried to leave, he wouldn’t let her and then he repeatedly hit her with a hammer.

Melanie told the jury she “Felt like I saw darkness, I couldn’t believe I was going to die like that.” She believed her hand was broken, she couldn’t hear and felt pain around her head.

After being discovered by police in the bushes near her home Melanie was treated at the hospital. She received several staples to the head, suffered a fractured jaw, and still has problems hearing from her right ear.

Detective Howell was the final witness of the day confirming there was a butcher knife in the bedroom dresser, as well as Melanie’s demeanor. Even in the hospital, she was stoic and emotionally flat. But, unlike her demeanor in court, in the hospital, she shed a single tear from her left eye.