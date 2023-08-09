RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If people don’t have a photo ID when they cast their ballots, it will not be acceptable for them to say they didn’t know an ID is now required in North Carolina.

Officials at the State Board of Elections says they will act next week to eliminate that as a potential reason voters could give for lacking an ID.

Expecting that some voters will not have an ID for a variety of reasons, the board approved a form those voters can fill out explaining their situation so that their vote will still count.

The photo ID exception form includes the option “I did not know photo ID was required for voting” as one of the reasonable impediments a voter could cite as to why they don’t have an ID.

Republicans in the General Assembly criticized that decision.

“Well since when ever have we said not knowing the law is an excuse not to follow it? I thought that was ridiculous,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment that requires people present a photo ID to vote. Soon after that, the legislature passed a law outlining what IDs would be acceptable.

Courts blocked that law until earlier this year, paving the way for it to go into effect for the first time for this year’s municipal elections.

The law did say that being unaware of the requirement would be a reasonable excuse for elections held in 2019.

State elections officials said they included that in the list of reasonable impediments because this is the first year the requirement will actually be in place.

“The State Board reasoned that including this item on the form would carry out the legislative intent to have this reason listed on the exception form during the first elections in which the new photo ID law would now be implemented—the municipal elections this year. Consideration was also given to the fact that the State Board does not currently have funding to carry out a public education campaign on the photo ID requirement,” NCSBE spokesperson Pat Gannon wrote in an email to CBS 17.

However, Gannon said the board will meet next week to remove that provision from the form. He said that can be done with enough time to be ready for in-person voting to begin on Aug. 24 for elections in Mecklenburg and Lee counties.

“They need to clarify and change to make sure they understand that voter ID is a constitutional requirement now with the state of North Carolina,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell). “That has to be resolved by the board of elections or it will require legislative action.”

Other reasons voters could cite for not having an ID include: their ID was lost or stolen, they have a religious objection to being photographed or they were the victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of election day.

A voter lacking an ID will be given a provisional ballot. They will also have the option to bring their ID to their county elections office before the county canvass.

Obtaining ID

There are a variety of IDs that are acceptable to use, and can be seen here.

Registered voters are able to obtain an ID for free at their county’s election office. Those offices began offering that service last week.

A voter will have to fill out a form that includes basic information, such as their name, birth date and the last four digits of their social security number. You do not have to provide documentation. Election officials will verify the voter is registered.

After that, they’re able to print out a photo ID that meets the state’s requirements and is valid for 10 years.

When CBS 17 stopped by Wake County’s elections office Wednesday, the process took less than five minutes. The county had issued 20 free IDs so far.

Wake County elections director Olivia McCall said her agency will begin training precinct officials ahead of this fall’s local elections.

“October, we do not have as many people turning out for that election, so this will be a small start,” she said. “A lot of it is public information, getting out there, so the public is informed on what they need to have.”