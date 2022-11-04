CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.

CMPD said it’s still unclear and they’re still looking into whether the child got ahold of the gun and shot himself. His father was arrested early Thursday morning.

“Just a lot of chaos, commotion, everybody’s coming out trying to see what happened,” said Christina Shaw, a neighbor.

Shaw won’t easily forget the cries for help.

“I heard the woman screaming, and it was just so chilling and for them to say, ‘Call the police, Call the police,’ I knew something really bad was happening, especially when it went from five police cars to 10, 15 and an ambulance, and they were out here for a while, so we knew something tragic had happened,” said Shaw.

Police said Demario Warren, 4, was shot and killed at the apartments on Charleston Place Lane Wednesday night. Investigators are not saying if they believe the shooting was accidental.

They arrested Demario’s father, Dayshawn Warren, 25, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor, according to online jail records.

“That really broke my heart. I wish that there was more gun control with that. That should have never happened, that gun should have never been in any visible place for that child at all,” said Shaw.

Police said they’re still looking into whether the 4-year-old shot himself.

“I have nieces and nephews too, so I would never expect something like that to happen.”

There is a discrepancy on the second charge for Warren. Officials said the first is involuntary manslaughter, but the second charge, according to jail records, is selling or giving a weapon to a minor.

However, CMPD tweeted out that Warren is charged with improper storage of a firearm.

Queen City News reached out to CMPD for clarification, but we have not heard back yet.

According to jail records, Warren has had numerous charges in the past including felony stalking, assault on a female, and violating a domestic violence protective order.