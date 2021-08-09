‘I just shot him in the chest’ – 1 injured after argument between NC construction workers escalates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One person was injured after an argument between two construction workers escalated to a shooting Monday afternoon in New Hanover County.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. on Garrett Lea Park.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown, as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has detained one person in connection with the case.

In one of the 911 calls released Monday evening, the caller admitted to shooting a man who he claimed was charging at him and threatening him.

“I’m at Motts Landing and I got a Mexican running at me right now. I’m about to shoot him. He’s been threatening me. He’s been arguing with these Mexicans now and I’m about to shoot him right now,” the caller said.

The caller yells “back up” several times, as he explains to the dispatcher that he was trying to get away from the man.

“He came within 10 feet of me and I’m trying to back away from him … I’m trying to run away from him,” the caller said.

A gunshot can then be heard followed by someone gasping.

“I just shot him in the chest. He’s up,” the caller said. The dispatcher then asks if he shot the man. The caller said, “Yes, ma’am, he’s up right now. He’s walking to some people, but I don’t know how long he’ll be up.”

The dispatcher then instructs the man to put the gun away and explain what happened.

The caller said he was laying tile at one of the homes under construction and as he walked outside to his truck, the other man, who he claims is a landscaper, angrily approached him and started shouting.