‘I was ecstatic.’ Single mother from Charlotte gets help this Christmas from local police department Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unfortunately, many families during the holidays struggle to provide a nice Christmas for their children. It can be a helpless, almost hopeless feeling.

But, one single mother from Charlotte decided to turn to the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department for help through their Explorer’s Toy Drive.

How do you not love Hollie Reid with her big infectious laugh? She gets emotional when talking about her two kids, Joe and Miracle.

“My little teenagers, they drive me crazy, but when they’re teens they don’t need momma like that anymore, so I miss the nine-year-old. Now, they’re like what have you got for me?” Reid said.

Reid loves to celebrate. She turned her home into a wonderful Halloween party where she dressed up as Elvira. But, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to see that most special moment.

“They’re smiling faces. They’re older so they’re smiling faces…and now I’m sentimental,” she said.

As a single parent, Reid has struggled over the past couple of years during the pandemic, not knowing if her job was safe. Life has been hard, she said.

“Yes, it was very stressful and not knowing what your next move was and are you going to able to provide, was your job going to shut down?” Reid said.

Not sure she’d be able to provide for her kids on Christmas, she turned to CMPD for help.

“A breath of fresh air,” Hollie explained.

The moment when you get a knock on your door from CMPD officers delivering gifts can be overwhelming. One by one they march in the home with presents that are put under the tree and there’s a big cooler of food they put on the table.

“It was exciting, I was ecstatic. I mean, humbled like I couldn’t believe it, that I was offered for my child to be helped,” Reid said.

Reid has a message for those who might be feeling hopeless during the holidays like she was.

“Keep your head up, there’s help out here. You could be the next one. They could be knocking on your door,” Reid said.

For information on how you can donate a new, unwrapped toy this year, CLICK HERE.

