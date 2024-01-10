CLAREMONT, N.C. (WJZY) — It’s too soon to know exactly what kind of storm came through the small Catawba County city of Claremont on Tuesday, but deputies said the damage is consistent with that of a tornado.

On Cindi Lane and Evening Drive, one person died and two were critically injured as a direct result of the powerful storm that blew though the North Carolina Piedmont. Nearly every home on the street was damaged by fallen trees and heavy winds. Pieces of one trailer could be seen hanging from power lines.

Damage to a home near Cindi Lane in Catawba County.

“Providing that this was in fact a tornado that touched down, this would be the worst storm I’ve ever experienced here in Catawba County,” said Catawba County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Turk.

Neighbors described the winds as sounding like a “freight train.” Some hid in their homes while waiting for the storm to pass.

“I’m not going to lie, I was crying. I was gone,” said neighbor Gracie Sartin. “I was getting home; I was just scared. I didn’t want anything bad to happen.”

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Tuesday evening for those who lost their homes as a result of the storm.

“By the time it got through, we looked outside and everything was gone,” said neighbor Matthew Sartin.

Law enforcement officials posted outside the entrance of Cindi Lane Tuesday evening to check the IDs of everyone entering the neighborhood. They said it was to account for those that live there. They said they’ll be staying in the area through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.