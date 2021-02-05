If left up to North Carolinians, Trump would be acquitted in impeachment trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sixty percent of people in North Carolina — a state that Donald Trump won in the 2020 General Election — believe that the former president is responsible for inciting the deadly violence that erupted on Jan. 6 when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We find that a lot of North Carolinians are holding President Trump responsible. Forty-two percent of residents say he’s very responsible. Only 28 percent say he’s not at all responsible,” said Elon professor Jason Husser.

But, according to a newly released Elon University poll, those numbers fall heavy along party lines as 55 percent of Republicans said Trump is not responsible at all. That number drops down to just 24 percent among unaffiliated voters and 7 percent among Democrats.

So, should the former president be convicted?

“People who feel that Trump’s even a little bit responsible tend to be supporting impeachment. And not only do they support impeachment, they also support the Senate prohibiting Donald Trump from running again in the future,” Husser said.

Forty-seven percent of those polled say yes to impeachment and 43 percent say no. It takes a two-thirds majority to be convicted by the Senate, so if left up to North Carolinians, there would be an acquittal.

“The constitutional standard for impeachment is you need two-thirds of the Senate. So, if we were going to apply that two-thirds standard to the general public supporting impeachment, we’re a long way from that,” Husser said.

But the numbers jump a bit if Trump is found guilty by the Senate because 51 percent of those polled said if found guilty, then he should be banned from running for president again.

The Elon Poll also found that 49 percent of North Carolinians approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, with 52 percent saying they approve of the job Roy Cooper is doing as governor.