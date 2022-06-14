RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half a billion dollars in prize money is up for grabs for North Carolinians in two lottery drawings this week.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday is a $247 million annuity while the top Powerball prize Wednesday would be worth $258 million.

That adds up to $505 million.

“It is pretty cool when Mega Millions and Powerball both are heating up at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director.

The Mega Millions drawing is also worth $140.6 million in cash while the Powerball cash option is worth $147.4 million.

The two jackpots in recent weeks have traded turns in offering the richest jackpot. When no one won the Powerball drawing Monday, its new top prize surpassed Mega Millions by $11 million.

A $2 Powerball ticket purchased at a Sheetz in Guilford County won $50,000 in that drawing.