RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 250 people were charged in a statewide North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement crackdown Friday night, officials said.

Suspects are now facing charges related to alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

ALE agents even busted an illegal distillery, which are known to produce moonshine.

Officials said 259 people are facing 597 charges. Of those, 59 were felony charges, 271 were alcoholic beverage-related charges, 98 were drug-related charges and four were for impaired driving.

During the operation, six guns were seized, one of which was an AR-15 rifle illegally owned by a convicted felon, the news release said.

In Havelock at the coast, ABC permits were rejected for a bar and lounge “due to physical assaults by employees, intoxicated patrons leaving the business, and large fights in the parking lot,” the news release said.

During the crackdown nine search warrants were executed and led to the discovery of fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamines.

Also, 14 ABC-permitted businesses were violating state laws and regulations. Officials seized 77 fake IDs.

Authorities said 20 cities assisted in the crackdown, including Durham and Fayetteville.