COLERAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man has been arrested for producing and running a marijuana-growing operation.

A search warrant was obtained and carried out on the site. Several marijuana plants were found growing inside Worlds’ home.

Demetris E. Worlds was arrested at his home on Exter Road in Colerain. He was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Deputies then found a marijuana-growing operation.

Worlds was then issued additional charges that included manufacture marijuana, maintaining dwelling place for controlled substances, possess drug paraphernalia, animal cruelty and domestic violence protection order violation.