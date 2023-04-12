RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State agents say they found illegal guns and drugs during an illegal bar search.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents searched a home in Robeson County after receiving complaints about illegal alcohol sales.

Agents executed a search at the home of 46-year-old Juan Johnson in the St. Pauls area of Robeson County.

During that search, DPS said ALE special agents seized items related to the unlawful sales of alcoholic beverages to include spirituous liquor, malt beverages, and cash.

Special Agents said they also seized evidence related to the sale of controlled substances and five unlawfully possessed firearms.

Johnson was charged with: