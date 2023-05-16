ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine year old Kayla Unbehaun was kidnapped from South Elgin, Illinois by her “non-custodial mother” according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Six years later, now 15, she has been found safe in North Carolina, more than 600 miles away from her last known location.

Over the weekend in Asheville, someone recognized Kayla at a shopping mall and called the police, according to WLS-TV. Her mother, Heather Unbehaun, was later arrested and taken into custody.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” her dad, Ryan Iskerka, said in a statement.

Ryan was supposed to pick Kayla up from a camping trip back in July 2017, according to an interview he did with CBS 2 in 2019. When he arrived, he was told by the Unbehaun’s family that she nor her mother had come back from the trip.

The missing children center along with a Facebook page named Bring Kayla Home has been raising awareness about Kayla since her disappearance in 2017. Her disappearance was also featured on an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix.

Overjoyed by the reunion, Ryan says now he is focusing on him and his daughter getting “to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”