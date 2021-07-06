‘I’m bleeding in my back’: 2 arrested in shooting on I-40; hear the 911 calls

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “I’m on I-40,” the caller said. “I’ve been shot.”

On Tuesday Greensboro Police made two arrests in relation to a shooting that shut down two lanes of I-40 Monday afternoon.

Donovan Cornell Bass, of Reidsville, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge into occupied property, among other charges.

Victoria Jordan of Reidsville was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, among others.

A phone call to 911 shed new light on the scene after two people were shot on Interstate 40 east, near West Gate City Boulevard, in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to Guilford County Emergency Services.

During the 5-minute-32-second call, the caller told the dispatcher that they were shot in their back—”I’m bleeding in my back”—and two others were injured. Police have since confirmed that only two people were shot during this incident.

At the 4-minute-30-second mark, the caller said, “The police. I see the police. I’m waving at them.”

During the call, the victim said they were bleeding from their back.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 3:16 p.m. The road was closed at 3:44 p.m.

Greensboro police responded when they were told about an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Responding officers found two people injured who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two out of eight lanes on Eastbound Interstate 40 were closed near exit 217 to Gate City Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.