MORGANTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Lottery luck has smiled on a North Carolina man for the second time in seven years.
Donald Hildebran won $250,000 after buying four 20X The Cash scratch-off tickets at the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street in Morganton on Tuesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release.
It wasn’t the first time Hildebran has hit it big in the lottery.
In 2013, he won $200,000 in the Extreme Cash game.
Hildebran, a retiree from Connelly Springs, told lottery officials he spent some of his first prize on a beach trip and plans to do the same with his new prize.
“I’m going fishing,” he said. “I’m going to the beach!”
Hildebran plans to make the beach trip in a brand new Ford Explorer.
“It’s got more room,” he said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Pflueger’s 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson
- NC native was one of US soldiers killed in Afghan ‘insider attack,’ officials say
- Family remembers dad of 2 killed in Sampson County fire
- ‘I’m going to the beach!’ — NC man wins big lottery prize, again
- NC man suffers life-threatening injuries after tree falls on him
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now