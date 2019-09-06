Dorian makes landfall over Cape Hatteras as images show sand, water covering roads

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) –Traffic cameras from the Outer Banks showed roads covered in sand and water as Hurricane Dorian made landfall just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Around 8:35 a.m. the eye was over Cape Hatteras and the storm made landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Damage at Hatteras Inlet Ferry South around 9 a.m. Friday NC DOT image

Cameras from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed N.C. 12 swamped with water and sand. However, that camera also showed sunlight reflecting in the water-covered road as the eye passed over the area.

Another camera at the Hatteras Inlet Ferry South was pointed straight down and appeared to show water shimmering and surrounding the area.

NC DOT image at Hatteras Inlet Ferry South around 8:22 a.m. Friday

Earlier, Category 1 storm Dorian was hugging the North Carolina coast just offshore, with the worst weather hitting the Outer Banks.

The storm’s strong winds and heavy rains early Friday knocked out power to about 194,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina.

PowerOutage.US reports 160,000 outages remained in South Carolina after Dorian moved just off that state’s coast Thursday.

Dorian spawned several possible tornadoes on Thursday. A waterspout that came ashore as tornado hit Emerald Isle on Thursday, destroying several homes and damaging others. Tornadoes were also reported in Wayne and Wilson counties on Thursday.

NC DOT camera at Hatteras Village around 8:30 a.m. Friday

A weather station on Cape Lookout recorded winds of 75 mph as the eye of Dorian passed less than 10 miles away.

