FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jared Roy and his buddies loaded up a U-Haul with more than $3,600 worth of fireworks on Wednesday.

“We do a neighborhood barbecue every year for the Fourth of July,” Roy said.

The Goldsboro man purchased the fireworks at a South Carolina fireworks store that will light up the night sky.

“We got to notify the fire department every year before we do it and we always have people with water hoses on standby,” he said.

In North Carolina, the kind of fireworks Roy bought are illegal for individuals — the state law prohibits citizens from fireworks that leave the ground, including explosives and rockets.

The rules are not stopping a Raleigh woman from loading up fireworks for her pool party. Rebecca Johnston was at the same store in South Carolina shopping. She said she’s not worried about the police coming by or anything.

“No, no, and we send notes out to our neighbors so they know what we are doing and to come if they want,” Johnston said.

“It actually carries a class 2 misdemeanor if folks are caught with those. I know a lot of folks go out of state and bring them back,” said Fayetteville Deputy Fire Marshal Banks Wallace.

Wallace said it’s important to eliminate the number of accidental fires and injuries this time of year. With there being a drought in the Sandhills, firefighters worry fireworks could cause more fires than usual this holiday weekend.

“We have a lot of brush fires on normal days. So, setting fireworks off — especially illegal fireworks — those can generate a lot of fires,” Wallace said.

He has a recommendation for folks who are going south of the state border for illegal fireworks.

“Leave it to the professionals — they know how to operate those fireworks shoots, they know how to go through the permit process,” Wallace said.

Wallace also said people should be cautious about lighting sparklers. He said those generate twice as much heat as cigarettes and send hundreds of children to the hospital with burns each year.