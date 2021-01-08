In NC, can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in a county you don’t live in? Dr. Cohen shares answer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in another county that you do not reside in? North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says yes.

However, Cohen says before doing so, it is imperative to check with your county’s health department and be sure that you fit the necessary criteria to receive a vaccine right now.

Currently, the state is vaccinating health care workers, individuals in long-term care facilities, and individuals 75 and older.

“So, yes you can get a vaccine, even if it’s not in your home county,” Cohen said in a Friday COVID-19 briefing. “We have prioritized trying to get this vaccine in an access point in all 100 counties…but you could show up at any site to get a vaccine.”

For the second day in a row, North Carolina added more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Cohen says the record-breaking numbers have made her the “most worried” she has been for North Carolina in the 10 months since the pandemic began.

“We continue to set new records,” Cohen added.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,028 new cases. That is the second-most new daily cases on record behind Thursday’s 10,398.

Hospitalizations remained level at a record high of 3,960.

Another 115 deaths were added on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 7,328. It’s the second day in a row more than 100 deaths after 137 were reported on Thursday.

North Carolina has now recorded a total of 602,774 cases of the virus from 7.3 million completed tests.