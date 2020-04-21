In some cases, COVID numbers differ between counties, DHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Department of Health and Human Services is looking into a significant discrepancy between the coronavirus case count performed by Moore County and the one the state has for the county.

County spokesman Bryan Phillips told CBS 17 News that there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the county.

But according to the county-by-county breakdown updated Tuesday, the state lists 67 cases and two deaths for Moore County – a day after the agency had no recorded deaths in the county.

DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor said in a statement that the agency is “aware of the discrepancy” and is investigating it.

Moore County Health Director Robert Wittman did not respond to a request for comment.

It highlights the gaps in accounting that have emerged in the challenge to keep up with the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

A CBS17.com analysis found several counties in the viewing area where the local count differs from the one released by the state, though those discrepancies aren’t as vast as the one involving Moore County.

Johnston County’s most recent update listed 117 cases and nine deaths while the state has 122 cases in the county with one fewer death.

And Nash County’s count was off by four – with the county listing 67 cases and the state showing 63. Both counts include one death.

Haight Connor says differences are possible between county and state figures as the data is put into and verified through the North Carolina Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and added that recently hired county employees could be having trouble with the process.

“The counties and state are working together to ensure info is inputted correctly,” she said in an email.

Those lag times in reporting numbers also help to explain a statistical irregularity in the fatality counts.

The 34 deaths reported Tuesday marked a single-day high – the third straight Tuesday that has happened.

The previous high of 22 was reported on April 14, and the 13 deaths reported on April 7 marked the highest one-day total to that point.

Data analysts who track the national coronavirus statistics have consistently attributed similar trends to weekend reporting lags and “dips” on Sundays and Mondays.

Deaths rose to a new single-day high in our dataset.



Because of weekend reporting lags, Tuesday numbers have set new highs (to that date) throughout April.



Tues 4/21: 2,674 deaths

Tues 4/14: 2,299 deaths

Tues 4/7: 1,926 deaths

Tues 3/31: 820 deaths pic.twitter.com/WrDAZkCuLF — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) April 21, 2020

Haight Connor said the weekend could be a factor in the Tuesday spikes in the fatality numbers because there “is always some lag time between any data from all the counties.”