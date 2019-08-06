In widely circulated photo, suspected Dayton mass killer shown in NC city with sister

Cameron Betts, the alleged Dayton, Ohio, gunman in a picture with downtown Wilmington in the backdrop. (Source: CNN via Facebook)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The man accused in a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio was apparently in downtown Wilmington two years ago.

A picture that’s appeared in multiple news articles shows Connor Betts, 24, and his sister with downtown Wilmington in the backdrop from a Facebook post in 2017.

Betts is accused of opening fire with a .223 caliber high-capacity rifle in a nightlife district of downtown Dayton as bars were closing early Sunday morning. Betts was fatally shot by police but not before he killed nine people, including his sister.

