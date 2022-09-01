JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said a fight broke out and one student died after being stabbed in “one of the common areas” of the school. Another student was also stabbed and a teacher who jumped into the situation to help was injured but not stabbed, officials said.

A school resource officer responded “within seconds,” provided medical aid and called for assistance from Jacksonville police and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. EMS arrived and took both victims to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where the student died.

The suspect, who is also a student, was arrested and is in custody. Yaniero said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used in the stabbing.

No names are currently being released, officials said.

The school went into lockdown from just after 7 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m., when parents were allowed to take their children home. Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said the school will hold classes virtually on Friday and in-person learning will resume on Tuesday since Monday is Labor Day. All athletic and other school-related events were canceled Thursday and Friday.

Counseling was being provided for anyone who needed it due to the large number of students who saw the incident happen. Yaniero said there were a number of students who would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Yaniero also said part of the investigation is whether the incident was gang-related. District Attorney Ernie Lee said charges were still being reviewed before determining how to proceed in either juvenile or adult court.

Police responded to the call at 7:02 a.m. at the school. Jacksonville Police Public Information Officer Sarah Sinese said around 9 a.m., an update indicated that officials declared there was no further threat to the students or the general public. People were asked to continue to avoid the area as the investigation continued late Thursday morning.