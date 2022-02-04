Indictment: NC deputies encouraged teen girl to use stun gun on herself

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies have been indicted after authorities accused them of encouraging a teenage girl to use a stun gun on herself last year.

Joshua Marshall, 38, of Morganton, and Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of Vilas, were indicted on Jan. 24 by an Avery County grand jury on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willfully failing to discharge their duties, The News Herald of Morganton reported, citing the indictments.

According to the indictments, Marshall and Sanchez encouraged a 17-year-old girl to use a stun gun belonging to the sheriff’s office on herself. Anjanette Grube, public information director for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, said the teenager was participating in the Explorer program in the sheriff’s office.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office asked the SBI to investigate the case in July, Grube said. On Jan. 24, investigators took their findings to the grand jury.

Marshall was sworn in as a deputy in 2020, less than a year after he was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, records said. Sanchez was sworn in as a deputy in December 2018. Both were fired on July 28, according to the Avery County Clerk of Court’s office.