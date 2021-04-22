Infant extras sought for Netflix movie ‘Along for the Ride’ filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the Netflix movie “Along for the Ride” are seeking some tiny extras as they gear up to begin filming in Wilmington.

“We are currently looking for Caucasian female infants, between 4-6 months of age, to be paid extras for the duration of filming which runs from mid-April to early June,” according to a news release from TW Cast & Recruit. “Ideally, we would love to find twins but individual submissions are welcome as well.”

The pay is a specialty rate of “$200/12″ (per child if twins are hired) and any baby booked will not be on set for more than four hours at a time.

The infants will not need to receive a Covid test, however, they are required to have one parent or guardian on set at all times who must receive a mandatory test 48 hours prior to their working date. The tests must be performed at a specific location provided by production.

All extras will receive a $20 bump per test taken.

If you’re interested, click here to apply.