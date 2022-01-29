Baby in critical condition, teen and mom in hospital after fire at NC home

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby, a teenager and a woman were taken to a hospital after a fire in Lexington, according to Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons.

At about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire at a home on Estates Drive off West Center Street Extension in Lexington, North Carolina.

The family told WGHP that, at the time of the fire, a mother was at home with a 2-month-old, a 1-year-old, a 7-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The mother went into the bedroom to check on the baby, and during one of those checks was when she saw the space heater was on fire, fire officials said. She immediately tried to get everyone out of the home.

The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The mother and the teenager were also taken to a hospital, but not in critical condition.

The sheriff said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into the fire.