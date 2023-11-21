GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, a federal judge denied a preliminary injunction by N.C. Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.

Earls filed a lawsuit in late August to block the state Judicial Standards Commission from investigating her about public comments she made about the judicial system, its lack of diversity, and her perceptions of its bias against women and people of color.

Judge William Osteen, of the Middle District of North Carolina, denied the injunction on its merits, the ruling stated. Read Osteen’s ruling below:

In the lawsuit, Earls claimed that the commission violated her rights under both the First and 14th Amendments with months-long investigations about her public comments.