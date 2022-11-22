ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s true that when veterans return from war, they often face different kinds of battles here at home.

Army Specialist Josh Craven, of Asheboro, was severely injured while stationed in Iraq on August 4, 2010, and became an amputee.

With his wife Holly by his side, he got through it and learned to walk again with the help of a prosthetic.

Today, some of the greatest challenges he faces are inside his own home.

But that’s going to change in a couple of months thanks to an organization called Homes for Our Troops which builds homes and rebuilds lives.