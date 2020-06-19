Injured woman airlifted at NC coast from boat named ‘Pole Dancer,’ Coast Guard says

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard and the Navy conducted a joint medical evacuation of a 20-year-old woman who fell aboard a recreational vessel approximately 20 miles south of Cape Lookout, Thursday morning.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a relayed notification from crewmembers aboard the vessel Pole Dancer that a 20-year-old woman aboard a 31-foot Contender vessel fell and sustained a head injury.

The USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) was operating in the vicinity, preparing to conduct amphibious training with Marines from Camp Lejeune.

The ship’s crew was able to quickly launch its small boat and brought the woman and a male companion aboard the Navy vessel to treat her injuries while a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon was launched to assist in the response.

“I arrived at the scene and immediately treated the patient’s primary injuries,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Caicedo, a sailor assigned to the Whidbey Island. “After further assessment, the boat crew and I transported the patient back to Whidbey Island for further medical attention.”

Once the Station Fort Macon boat crew arrived on the scene, the Navy transferred the woman and the man onto the Coast Guard vessel, and promptly medevaced them back to shore, where local emergency medical services personnel were waiting to respond and take her to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

