RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who tried to have a visitor sneak painkillers into federal prison in a balloon has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Malcolm Hird, 33, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to a criminal information charging him with attempting to obtain a prohibited object. His attempt to withdraw his plea in August was denied.

Prosecutors say Hird in 2019 told Brittany Strickland, his visitor, to bring the painkiller buprenorphine to the prison in Butner during a scheduled visit, but she was stopped by prison investigators who found a green balloon filled with a substance that later was confirmed to be the opioid.

Court records show Strickland pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging her with attempting to provide an inmate with a prohibited object and was sentenced in July 2020 to time served.