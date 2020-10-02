Inmate at NC prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – An inmate at the Pender Correctional Institution, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that the man was in his early 60s and had underlying health conditions.

He tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 1.

Citing his family’s privacy and confidentiality of prison offender records, the NCDPS said it would not release the man’s name.

“His death is saddening, and we are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

