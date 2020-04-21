Inmate captured after escaping Butner federal prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals have captured an inmate who escaped from the federal prison in Butner earlier in April.

Richard Cephas was arrested on Monday in Delaware after being on the run for 18 days, federal official said.

He made an appearance before a magistrate where he waived all preliminary hearings. He will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until he can be brought back to North Carolina.

He was charged with escaping federal custody on April 17.

“We are grateful for our dedicated law enforcement officers, particularly the United States Marshals Service, who investigated Mr. Cephas’ alleged escape over the past several weeks. They pursued this case in the face of the heightened risk presented by the pandemic in order to ensure the public’s safety,” U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said.

Cephas was serving a 66-month sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Butner when he escaped.

He was sentenced in 2017 after being convicted of cocaine trafficking charges.