Inmate commits suicide at Neuse Correctional Institution, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate died in what North Carolina Public Safety officials said was an apparent suicide at a prison in Goldsboro on Wednesday.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at Neuse Correctional Institution around 6:10 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures being taken by local EMS and prison medical staff, the inmate died at the prison at 6:37 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Law enforcement is investigating.

The Department of Public Safety said it is cooperating fully in the investigation.

The identity of the inmate has not been released. NCDPS is working to notify his next of kin.

Neuse Correctional Institute is a 788-bed medium-security prison in Goldsboro.

