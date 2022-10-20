CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said Russell Jay Heath held the jail staff hostage before he escaped around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance photos show he was able to get a ring of keys during the escape.

Russell Heath (Courtesy of Chowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Heath was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes, the sheriff’s office said. He’s about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

He left the jail wearing khaki pants, a blue flannel shirt, eyeglasses, and white T-shirt, surveillance photos from inside the jail show. He was also wearing socks but no shoes.

A photo of Russel Jay Heath as he escaped the Chowan County Jail (Courtesy of Chowan County Jail). A photo of Russel Jay Heath as he escaped the Chowan County Jail (Courtesy of Chowan County Jail).

State and federal law enforcement assistance has been requested to help track down Heath. Those with information are asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484.