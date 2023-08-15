CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — A situation between the Concord Police Department and a Kannapolis man with Down syndrome has sparked some controversy within the community.

Jason Wood is 52-years-old, but his family says that due to having Down syndrome, he operates as if he were five. Wood doesn’t speak much, but he does love law enforcement; so much so, that it’s become a big part of his identity.

“He has a lot of little cop cars, and he has some shirts,” said Jason’s mother, Charlotte Higgenbotham. “One will always be folded beside him when he goes to sleep.”

Jason was wearing one of those shirts during an outing to a Concord Walmart with his mom on June 24. An off-duty officer noticed him wearing an official Class-B Concord Police shirt, and followed him into the parking lot, calling for backup from on-duty officers.

“He’s saying, ‘Can you tell me where you got that shirt?’ And I’m like, ‘Why do you want to know? Who are you?’” said Higgenbotham.

After explaining that wearing police uniforms was a threat to Wood’s safety, the officers confiscated the shirt.

Higgenbotham said her son was gifted the shirt during one of his birthday parties by the family of a retired Concord police officer. She said first responders often come to Wood’s birthday parties and gift him various departmental items, including badges, to show their appreciation for his adoration.

In an interview with Queen City News, Concord Police Major Todd McGhee explained that sometimes bad actors attack law enforcement officials just for wearing their uniforms. He also said that young children are trained to seek help from uniformed officers in times of crisis, and it would be dangerous for them to expect help from an untrained individual.

“We have a duty to protect people, and that duty extends to that; to a young man wearing a shirt that’s not a trained police officer, wearing a badge. That poses a significant danger,” said Major McGhee.

Higgenbotham told officers she would only allow her son to wear the shirt at home in the future, but the officers informed her they needed to take the shirt.

Jason’s niece, Ashley Wood, posted his story on Facebook after realizing Jason wasn’t getting over the situation as fast as she had hoped.

“He thinks he did something wrong because this is the first interaction he’s had with law enforcement where the result was negative,” said Ashley.

The Concord police officers involved in taking Jason’s shirt went to his home later that day and offered him a Concord PD water bottle and blanket, but Jason and his family say they won’t be happy until he gets his beloved shirt back.

“Police shirts, especially the ones with the embroidered badges, are City of Concord Police Department property. We don’t have a common practice, we don’t have a policy where we repurpose those shirts to the public,” said Major McGhee.

Ashley said that since she made her post on Facebook, police officers from all over the state have reached out to her to offer to send Jason shirts and other gifts. One agency, she said, is making a personalized police shirt for Jason, with an ‘honorary’ badge.