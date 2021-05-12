Interactive map helps you find gas NC stations that still have gas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You don’t need to drive around aimlessly hunting for gasoline. GasBuddy, and your neighbors, have you covered.

GasBuddy has an interactive map to show you where you can get gas all across the country. The map uses a color-coded system to indicate which stations are out of gas, which stations have limited fuel options and which are offering all options.

All of the information in the map was submitted by other users, so if you go to a gas station and see that they’re out of gas, you may want to submit an update to help others who are dealing with the same problem.

You can also see how long it’s been since the listing was updated. The longer it’s been since the listing was last updated, the greater the possibility that the gas station’s supply may have changed.

