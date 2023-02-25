HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An Anti-Defamation League map sheds light on the increase of anti-Semitic or white supremacist incidents in North Carolina over the past several years.

The ADL uses its HEAT Map in order to track anti-Semitic, white nationalist or extremist events across the United States.

Most of these incidents reported involve the distribution of white supremacist propaganda, though the scope of events ranges from plots to attack electrical infrastructure to calling in bomb threats at Jewish schools across the state and white supremacist flyers being found in neighborhoods.

Breaking down the data

2017 saw 30 reported incidents of antisemitism, white supremacist propaganda, events or extremist violence in the state

50 were reported in 2018

73 incidents were reported in 2019

209 incidents were reported in 2020, a 186 percent increase from the previous year

135 incidents were reported in 2021

So far, 132 incidents have been reported in 2022. However, the ADL says that the data for 2022 has not been finalized.

In addition to the 132 incidents reported by the ADL between January and November 2022, in December there were multiple anti-Semitic incidents reported across North Carolina, including two neo-Nazi banners hung on overpasses in Moore County, a swastika painted on a building ahead of a holiday-themed drag event and someone "hacking" a high school loudspeaker to say things like "Heil Hitler."

City-by-City

2023 so far

On Feb. 15, a man allegedly waved a flag with a swastika on it at a Boone temple, according to police. The flag was found draped over the sign for the Temple of High Country and the police are looking for the suspect, who may have been photographed at a nearby business.

Suspect in Temple of High Country antisemitic incident

The town of Boone read a proclamation against antisemitism on Wednesday.

“As your police chief, I am cautious to offer my personal opinions during ongoing investigations as they are not useful in matters of law. I understand what this flag represents, hate. The flag and its meaning certainly opposes my personal values and those of our police department. Additionally, I feel strongly that this hateful act has no moral place in our community,” wrote police chief Andy Le Beau.

Incidents by group

Numerous incidents represented on ADL's HEAT Map involve specific groups. These range from Ku Klux Klan branches to neo-Nazi organizations to "alt-right" groups. The group with the largest apparent footprint in North Carolina among the reported incidents is Patriot Front, with 378 reported incidents, a white supremacist group that formed in the wake of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Antisemitic, neo-Nazi groups

Goyim Defense League

National Socialist Action

National Socialist Legion

New Jersey European Heritage Association

Ku Klux Klan groups

East Coast Knights

Knights Party

The Knights

Loyal White Knights

Alt-right groups

American Identity Movement

Daily Stormer Book Club

Identitarians

Identity Evropa

White supremacist groups

Church of Creativity

Hundred Handers

League of the South

Old Glory Skins

Patriot Front

Sons of Appalachia

White Lives Matter

The rest of the events, around 125, have no known or listed group affiliation.

The data is based on incidents that were reported to the ADL, which means the number could be higher if incidents went unreported or were not reported as extremism or hate-based.

While the 2020 neo-Nazi plot to attack substations involving multiple Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune is included on the list, the substation attack on Moore County is not on the database, as no specific group or ideology has taken credit for the attack and no suspects have been identified, though it shares similarities multiple attacks allegedly planned by neo-Nazi groups across the country.