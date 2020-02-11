RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An internet outage is causing issues at NCDMV offices from Raleigh to Wilmington, the agency said Tuesday.
A fiber line was cut near Benson and has caused delays at driver license and license plate agency offices from south of Raleigh, to the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said.
The outage is affecting some online driver license and vehicle registration services.
Offices in the following locations in central and southeastern North Carolina are closed as of 10:15 a.m.:
Smithfield
Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs
Clinton (two offices closed)
Fayetteville (three offices closed)
Spring Lake
Stedman
Kenansville (Duplin County)
Lillington
Erwin
Elizabethtown (Bladen County)
Raeford
Siler City
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology is assisting the NCDMV to correct the problem.
An NCDMV spokesperson told CBS 17 the issue is not a DMV issue, but an issue for Windstream, the department’s internet provider.
There’s no estimated time for service restoration.
Customers can visit the NCDMV website to check on the status of their local office.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC man accused of firing rifle at roommates after argument
- 14, including university dean, arrested in Georgia online child sex sting
- Family dog attacks, kills 5-year-old California boy
- Internet outage causing delays at NCDMV offices
- Trump campaigns as a 2nd Amendment warrior