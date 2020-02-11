Internet outage causing delays at NCDMV offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An internet outage is causing issues at NCDMV offices from Raleigh to Wilmington, the agency said Tuesday.

A fiber line was cut near Benson and has caused delays at driver license and license plate agency offices from south of Raleigh, to the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said.

The outage is affecting some online driver license and vehicle registration services.

Offices in the following locations in central and southeastern North Carolina are closed as of 10:15 a.m.:

Smithfield

Fuquay-Varina

Holly Springs

Clinton (two offices closed)

Fayetteville (three offices closed)

Spring Lake

Stedman

Kenansville (Duplin County)

Lillington

Erwin

Elizabethtown (Bladen County)

Raeford

Siler City

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology is assisting the NCDMV to correct the problem.

An NCDMV spokesperson told CBS 17 the issue is not a DMV issue, but an issue for Windstream, the department’s internet provider.

There’s no estimated time for service restoration.

Customers can visit the NCDMV website to check on the status of their local office.

