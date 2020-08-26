Intoxicated man tries to flee on ATV from NC deputy, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man found himself behind bars after attempting to flee from sheriff’s investigators early Tuesday morning on an ATV – while under the influence.

“On August 24th, shortly after 12:00 am, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was following up on an investigation in the Nakina community of Columbus County. The investigator was traveling on Seven Creeks Highway when he observed a four wheeler driving erratically. The investigator activated his lights and siren and attempted to stop the four wheeler. The four wheeler continued driving South on Seven Creeks Highway at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic,” according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of stopping for the sheriff’s investigator, the driver, identified as William Rhodes, exited the highway and fled onto a dirt road.

“The four-wheeler driver raised his middle finger at the investigator, and then exited the highway onto a dirt road just past Ervin T Richardson Road. The investigator continued to pursue the four-wheeler until it exited the dirt road onto a dirt path. At that time, a description of the male driver was provided to assisting deputies and investigators. A perimeter was established,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Rhodes was located around Hoover Road and Ervin T. Richardson Road by an investigator.

“Rhodes was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving while impaired. His secured bond was set at $8,500,” according to the CCSO.

“Sheriff Greene is proud of the great teamwork the investigators and deputies exhibited during this search. They quickly located and apprehended Rhodes without incident. This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible. Generally speaking, one will accomplish more holding their head high instead of their middle finger,” a press release concluded.

